X22 REPORT Ep. 3116a - [JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3116a - July 14, 2023

[JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People





John Kerry was giving testimony and he was pushing the green new deal and he was destroyed by Rep Perry. The climate change narrative is a hoax. The interest on the debt is approaching 1 trillion dollars. Trumpism will give the economic control back to the people.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





