TENNESSEE FILES THE MEDICAL NON-DISCRIMINATION BUSINESS AND CONSUMER ACT

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Tennessee state legislators have filed SB 320, the "Medical Non-Discrimination Business and Consumer Act," which would prevent private businesses from denying their services/products to the general public based on medical measures, including in a declared "emergency." The prospective law is getting a lot of attention around the country as the movement to take emergency medical powers away from tyrannical governors picks up speed!