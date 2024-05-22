5/21/24 Dictator Z, Garland: Deadly Force on Trump, Schwab Resigns WEF, AUS Digital ID Tyranny

5/21/24 Today is the 1st day of Zelensky's Dictatorship in Ukraine as BBC reports no military front in Kharkiv! Meanwhile, Garland approved the use of deadly force in the raid on Mar-A-Lago! Also, Australia fast tracks Digital ID, using all job licensing industries to require it for tradespeople and More!!





BBC Reports No Ukraine Military Front in Kharkiv:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c72p0xx410xo

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/ukraine-darkness-alcohol-drug-abuse-spike-among-collapsing/





Garland approved use of deadly force in Mar-A-Lago raid on Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/breaking-newly-unsealed-doc-reveals-biden-fbi-authorized/

The deep dive with Julie Kelly:

https://www.declassified.live/





The Apprentice Film debuts at Cannes:

https://www.festival-cannes.com/en/f/the-apprentice/

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3ggplvn5pzo





Australia Fast Tracks Digital ID rollout! See top video on Maria Zeee:

https://zeeemedia.com/





Gates Digital ID Sierra Leone:

https://slaynews.com/news/un-rolls-out-bill-gates-digital-id-sierra-leone/





Louisiana bans WEF and WHO

https://x.com/PeterSweden7/status/1791166765201801309





Klaus Schwab Resigns from WEF:

https://www.semafor.com/article/05/21/2024/klaus-schwab-says-hes-stepping-down-as-world-economic-forum-head





Please support Joshua Morott's campaign vs. Mike Johnson in LA! Volunteer! Demand Mike Johnson debate him! 202-225-2777

https://x.com/JoshuaMorott





Please Pray and donate to help the alternate electors in AZ, Kelli&Mike Ward et al:

https://kelliward.com/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/just-giuliani-arraigned-junk-charges-related-arizona-alternate/





RECALL WI: Robin Voss!

https://racinerecall.org/





