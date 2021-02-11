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Doubled Down: Lin Wood’s Salacious Allegations Against Chief Justice Roberts
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621 views • February 11, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the serious and legally punishable statements by embattled conservative lawyer Lin Wood alleging that he possess evidence which proves former Vice President Mike Pence is a “murderous pedophile”; current-Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was helped and then blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein through the adoption of their kids in 2000; and that the head of the Supreme Court conspired against and contributed to the untimely death of associate Justice Antonin Scalia, who was found with a pillow over his face at a Texas ranch which just so happened to be hosting a gathering of a secret society of “hunters.” Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/10/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/doubled-down-lin-wood-s-salacious-allegations-against-chief-justice-roberts
https://www.trunews.com/stream/doubled-down-lin-wood-s-salacious-allegations-against-chief-justice-roberts
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