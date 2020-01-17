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Political Planets Align: Deep State Prepares to Trigger National Emergency, Removal of POTUS - FULL SHOW 1/16/20
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248 views • January 17, 2020
We’re at both a political quickening and a crossroads for the United States. This broadcast is not meant to still be on air, but here we are bringing you information so you can see history unfold before you! You’re living in history. Your life has meaning. You’re a part of history. Please share this link to let others know that unprecedented, historic events are unraveling right before their eyes!
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"Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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