BASES2023 UFO Special Mark Pilkington

Mark Pilkington is the author of Mirage Men (2010) and Far Out (2207), and has written for a host of magazines, journals, web sites and anthologies. Mark is also the founder and co-director of the acclaimed independent publishing house Strange Attractor Press, and makes electronic music with Teleplasmiste, Luminous Foundation and The Begotten.
Weapons of Mass Deception, is presented at the Bases project's spring conference, BASES2023 UFO Special, in Wiltshire, by Miles Johnston.
