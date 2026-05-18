Zionism & real Judaism are incompatible - Rabbi David Feldman

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Zionism and real Judaism are incompatible — Rabbi
Israeli leaders like PM Benjamin Netanyahu go against Judaism by oppressing Palestinians, but at the same time twist the religion for their political goals, Rabbi David Feldman says.
💬 "Killing, stealing, oppressing an entire people, all that we are witnessing not only the past two and a half years, but what we are witnessing for decades, is not only criminal according to international law, these are violations of Judaism," he explains.
What breaks the Zionist myth further — historically, Jews in Palestine rejected Zionism, viewing it as totally breaking the laws of Judaism, he adds.