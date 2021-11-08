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NT Police "Spread Freedom": Aboriginals attacked including man in Wheelchair! Elders hold the line!
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123 views • November 08, 2021
This message is brought to you from AUSSIE COSSACK . . . the indigenous peoples of Australia are being targeted and singled out by Police and Military . . . shame on them . . have our Australian Police and Military go seared consciences? . . . hear the Aboriginal cry for international help.
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