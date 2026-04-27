The Era of Artificiality and the Inevitable Market Crash, an interview with Scott Horton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Markets today aren’t fully organic—they’re propped up by policy, stimulus, and intervention. Asset bubbles grow while real affordability shrinks. History shows: what’s artificially inflated must correct. The question isn’t if—but when. And when it hits, the impact could be deeper than most expect.
#MarketCrash #EconomicBubble #Investing #Finance #Recession #ArtificialMarkets
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:35End Screen