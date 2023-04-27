Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

https://gettr.com/post/p2fifwm5fd3
2023.04.25 新中国联邦的Nicole(@Nicole7749) 做客Real America‘s Voice (@RealAmVoice ) 早间档新闻节目 Steve Gruber Show (@SteveGruber) ，通过Pras Michel案中的相关细节，讲述中共如何渗透并武器化美国的司法系统，进而迫害中共头号敌人郭文贵先生。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.