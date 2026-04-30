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US-Iran Conflict: What Epictetus Would Say – Lessons from the Enchiridion on War
Real Free News
Real Free News
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Discover the timeless wisdom of ancient Stoicism on war, conflict, and inner peace. What would Epictetus say about America's escalating tensions and war with Iran? In the face of global turmoil, the Enchiridion offers a path to unshakable tranquility that no external event can disturb.


Epictetus taught that we cannot control the actions of nations, leaders, or armies, but we can always control our judgments, desires, and reactions. "It's not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters." Even amid rumors of war, drone strikes, and political saber-rattling, a Stoic mind remains free—anchored not in fear or outrage, but in reason, virtue, and acceptance of what lies beyond our power.


This ancient philosophy doesn't ask us to ignore reality or become passive. It invites us to respond with clarity, courage, and inner calm rather than being swept away by headlines and hysteria. True freedom is mental: the ability to maintain peace of mind no matter what unfolds on the world stage.


Apply these profound insights to today's chaotic events and reclaim your mental sovereignty. Let Stoicism be your anchor in the storm.


If this resonates with you, like the post, share it with friends seeking calm amid chaos, subscribe for more Stoic reflections, and comment below: What troubles you most about current events, and how can Stoic principles help?


Read the transcript at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/us-iran-conflict-what-epictetus-would

View the other Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9


#Stoicism #Epictetus #Enchiridion #InnerPeace #WarAndPeace #MentalFreedom

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warconflictlessonsenchiridionepictetus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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