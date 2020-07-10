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Bombshell Report! China signs secretive 25 year military deal with Iran! How will the US react?
man made survival
man made survival
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50 views • July 10, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the importance of China and Russia upgrading Iran’s military.

Iran’s military will get new airplanes, bombers, stealth fighter and electronic warfare equipment. How will the US react?

Always Ready!

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Keywords
vladimir putinpreppermmssurvivalistxi jinpingputinchina economyrussia and chinamanmadesurvivalman made survivalus military powerchina russia military alliancerussian armed forcesrepublic of china armed forcesnato military powerchina and russiarussia and china vs usaxi jinping putinxi jinping russiaputin xivladimir putin xi jinpingputin xi meetingrussia economy
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