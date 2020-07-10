© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Report! China signs secretive 25 year military deal with Iran! How will the US react?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • July 10, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the importance of China and Russia upgrading Iran’s military.
Iran’s military will get new airplanes, bombers, stealth fighter and electronic warfare equipment. How will the US react?
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
Iran’s military will get new airplanes, bombers, stealth fighter and electronic warfare equipment. How will the US react?
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
Keywords
vladimir putinpreppermmssurvivalistxi jinpingputinchina economyrussia and chinamanmadesurvivalman made survivalus military powerchina russia military alliancerussian armed forcesrepublic of china armed forcesnato military powerchina and russiarussia and china vs usaxi jinping putinxi jinping russiaputin xivladimir putin xi jinpingputin xi meetingrussia economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.