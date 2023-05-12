Dr. Swan and Barry Eaton, Experts on life beyond the veil, discuss Reincarnation, passing through the veils of reality and the purpose of life

Barry Eaton is an Australian actor, radio and TV presenter who worked for various stations in his long and varied career. Barry still works as a radio presenter, writer and freelance voice actor. His other program RadioOutThere.com has been online since 2003 and explores all avenues of mind, body & spirit and enjoys a global audience.

Based on his own amazing experiences of life between lives and his numerous communications with those who have passed over, Barry Eaton answers many questions about the spirit world. Well-known both as a mainstream journalist and broadcaster, and for his internet radio show RadioOutThere.com, Barry Eaton gives regular talks and lectures, as well as one-on-one sessions as a psychic intuitive.

His trilogy, The Afterlife, No Goodbyes and Past Lives are available on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Barry+Eaton%2C&i=stripbooks-intl-ship&crid=3FS3SV87SD5UF&sprefix=barry+eaton%2C%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C205&ref=nb_sb_noss



https://barryeatonshowtime.com





Dr. Swan is a psychic and highly attuned cosmologist and medical intuitive, with an M.A. in Spiritual Philosophy and a Ph.D. in Metaphysics and The Healing Arts. She conveys messages from The Divine Goddess, Mother Mary and Yeshua, facilitating radical healing and transformation from crisis to divine living.

21 years ago Swan was given 3 months to live when Yeshua appeared at her death-bed and instructed her to clear seals on realms of secret knowledge. Thereafter she spent 12 years in almost total seclusion whilst learning sacred knowledge and healing from great ascended masters and writing the quartet "The Book of Sahra, Jesus' Secret Wife" (under the nom-de-plume Sahra Renata). She is also author of a book of mystical poetry, "Caviar for the Soul"and has presented, worked with and mentored many leading international thought-leaders and celebrities. She is currently writing her latest book, Jesus’ Secret Plan, The Golden Rose of Venus.

https://www.sacredbyswan.com

https://www.bookofsahra.com

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Rev.-Dr.-Sahra-Renata/author/B00IUSOLAO?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true



