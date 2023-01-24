Ole Dammegard - "World Domination Through False Flags"

Ole Dammegard visits NinosCorner.tv for the first time ever to bring magnificent information to my audience. He discusses his expertise on the Deep State globalist plans of world domination by use of coups and false flags. Nothing is as it seems as Ole takes us down the rabbit hole a bit further to pick up more pieces of puzzle as we explore Alice In Wonderland. ENJOY
