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USA Today is trying to ‘fact check’ our ‘claims’ in Part 1 in an apparent attempt to get our videos banned everywhere.
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110 views • September 24, 2021
USA Today is trying to ‘fact check’ our ‘claims’ in Part 1 in an apparent attempt to get our videos banned everywhere. So I recorded phone call with Daniel Funke and informed him I will sue USA Today if they defame us.
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