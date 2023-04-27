NYC LAUNCHES FOOD POLICE! - Carbon Credits & 15 Minute Cities COMING SOON!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of New York City Mayor Eric Adams launching a food tracking and tracing system with the goal of having full digital rations in place in the city to stop people from eating "too much" meat.

The idea of this move is similar to the World Economic Forum's blueprint of cutting down meat consumption among the populace worldwide dramatically. In this case, the idea of Eric Adams' proposition is to cut meat consumption 33% by 2030. Interesting number given. 33%? The symbolic number used by satanists? 2030? The year given by the United Nations for the mass depopulation event?

Under the guise of the "climate" they're sacrificing man and woman. While injecting meat with mRNA, they're purposely destroying the global supply chain and attempting to force individuals to join vast collectives of bug eating slaves. All for the purpose of building 15 Minute Cities and controlling every person's every move, with help from carbon credits attached to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

We have only now to fight back, not later.





