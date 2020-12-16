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FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Concerned About Voting Machines
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228 views • December 16, 2020
Remember when Joe: Biden was concerned about manipulated Voting Machines and called for Paper Ballots back in 2007?
He was so concerned about election integrity that he was calling for election reform that mandated paper ballots and standardized voting machines.
“Which is what people usually mean by election reform. How are you gonna keep it from us being able to be in a position where you can manipulate the machines, manipulate the records? I think we should pass a federal law mandating that the same machines with paper trails be mandatory for every federal election,”
“We can’t mandate state elections,” Biden continued. “So in a nutshell I think we should be mandating that we have a paper ballot with a standardized machine, standardized requirement.”
He was so concerned about election integrity that he was calling for election reform that mandated paper ballots and standardized voting machines.
“Which is what people usually mean by election reform. How are you gonna keep it from us being able to be in a position where you can manipulate the machines, manipulate the records? I think we should pass a federal law mandating that the same machines with paper trails be mandatory for every federal election,”
“We can’t mandate state elections,” Biden continued. “So in a nutshell I think we should be mandating that we have a paper ballot with a standardized machine, standardized requirement.”
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