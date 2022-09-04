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Mar-a-lago and the Crumbling Agenda
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
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84 views • September 04, 2022

Thank you all for supporting the show! Please subscribe on Bitchute, Brigheton and Rumble. Follow Patriot Strong on telegram @ t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast Support the sponsors with the links below and If you feel led to make a donation to the show you can Venmo me @PatriotStrong

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