Classic KJ Ozborne - 3 Of His Earliest

In recognition of KJ Ozborne of Thescariestmovieever channel's near decade on YouTube, I thought it would be interesting to put together a little compilation of three of KJ's earliest videos to look back at the kind of Videos he was doing back then see how far he has come in regards to how he does his videos now. I gave them a little facelift to to improve the look and bring them more inline with how KJ's videos look now as they are of oldschool YouTube quality. I also added a couple of little extra pieces to the second video from around the time the video was made to further strengthen KJ's point.