Merging Nations into Regions: Key Part of "Great Reset"

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A key part of the Great Reset is to further undermine national sovereignty by strengthening emerging regional governments modeled on the European Union, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab openly discusses this in his book on the Great Reset. While "globalization" may be on pause temporarily, regionalization will accelerate under the guise of "free trade" deals. But it is not a new strategy by Deep State conspirators. Henry Kissinger and numerous other Deep State strategists have made that clear. Even North America is in the crosshairs for more regional integration.
Related Links:
A previous episode - Regional Governments Advance New World Order
https://thenewamerican.com/behind-deep-state-alex-newman-regional-governments-advance-nwo/
IMF Report - World Economic Outlook
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/Issues/2022/07/26/world-economic-outlook-update-july-2022
A previous episode - Inside the Council on Foreign Relations
https://thenewamerican.com/behind-the-deep-state-inside-cfr/
Video - Guy Verhofstadt and Helen Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHRhpbx17Gg
Video - Federica Mogherini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zITypveAdlI&t=1047s
Alex Newman Article - Creating a New World Order Out of Regional Orders
https://thenewamerican.com/creating-a-new-world-order-out-of-regional-orders/
Christian Gomez Article - A Review of “World Federalism 101”
https://thenewamerican.com/a-review-of-world-federalism-101/
Freedom First Society post - A World Effectively Controlled by the United Nations
https://www.freedomfirstsociety.org/reference/a-world-effectively-controlled-by-the-united-nations/