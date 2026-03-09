© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇮🇱 Cluster warheads over Tel Aviv area (the best one was silent and wouldn't upload.
Also, on another silent video, showing:💥🇮🇱 A pair of Iranian missiles flying past Israeli AD.
Then a post: 💥🇮🇱 Missile strikes were reported in Tel Aviv and Haifa.
Adding: Iran struck Israel and U.S. bases with hypersonic and heavy missiles in the 30th phase of Operation “True Promise-4.”
The IRGC says all missiles hit their targets.
Also: Repeated explosions reported in Bahrain.
Explosions and/or air raid alarms also reported in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, within the last hour.
A drone was shot down over the Al-Aalam district in Baghdad.
Explosion reported at the US Victoria Base in Baghdad.