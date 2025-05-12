Skies of Tripoli major gunfire - Libya

INSANE scenes from the skies of Tripoli

Major GUNFIRE covers the city.

❗️ Top security official killed as clashes erupt in Tripoli – reports

Libya’s Abdelghani al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus, was reportedly killed during armed clashes with the 444th Combat Brigade in southern Tripoli, local media cited military sources.

The fighting, which erupted during failed de-escalation talks, has spread to the Abu Salim district, injuring several and triggering panic.

🔸 Mitiga Airport evacuated, flights diverted to Misrata

🔸 University of Tripoli suspends classes

🔸 Education Ministry halts schools across Greater Tripoli

🔸 Interior Ministry urges residents to stay indoors

The UN has warned of a dangerous deterioration in security.

Footage from social media

Presumably from the scene.



