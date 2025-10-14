BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Having your drivers licence suspended for not voting is Tyranny. Wake up.
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
38 views • 1 day ago

Freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
13/0/2025
We live in a tyrannical dictatorship that is only going to get worse if people keep condoning slavery, and if you think that is not true you are out of your f##ken mind. Silence is approval. Step into your power and stop waiting for a savior, a slave is someone waiting to be rescued from their slavery. We all have to unite to end slavery and see through the divide and rule techniques being used against us. This is not life, we were ment for so much more. Having your drivers licence suspended for not voting is Tyranny. Wake up.

Keywords
tyrannydriverslicencesuspended
