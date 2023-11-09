Create New Account
Jean-Pierre criticized for dodging question on hostage posters
NewsClips
3754 Subscribers
39 views
Published 17 hours ago

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., reacts to the surge in antisemitism in America as Congress votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the White House dodges questions on antisemitic behavior across the country. #foxnews

Keywords
white housecurrent eventsgovernmentcensuretlaibjean pierrehostage poster

