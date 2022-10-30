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American Thought Leaders, October 26, 2022
Full Episode: What Are They Hiding?—Dr. Robert Malone on the Pfizer Documents
“They knew of many of these risks and adverse events… and yet never formally disclosed them to patients,” says mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Robert Malone. “I think there are many in the legal profession that are looking at this and raising questions about whether, in fact, this does meet the criteria of fraud in terms of withholding information.”
I sit down with Dr. Malone, co-founder of the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists, to discuss the Global COVID Summit’s recent declaration to “end the national emergency, restore scientific integrity, and address crimes against humanity.”
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American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times
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What Are They Hiding?—Dr. Robert Malone on the Pfizer Documents and the Rise in All-Cause Mortality
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Credits:
shutterstock Images: https://shutr.bz/2u8Zdp8
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com
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