Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO Bans All Farming!
channel image
Thomas Smith
179 Subscribers
264 views
Published Yesterday

This un-elected World Government 'official' has just stated in broken english that they will ban all farming as we know it, because of course, farming is bad for the environment, and that you will eat bugs instead of real food. Prepare to starve unless we join the farmers and bring down the evil, corrupt system.... Awake yet?

The Battle For Freedom On Earth

https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023


Keywords
whocorrupt governmentno foodeat bugsno farmersfarming banno farms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket