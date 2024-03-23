WHO Bans All Farming!

This un-elected World Government 'official' has just stated in broken english that they will ban all farming as we know it, because of course, farming is bad for the environment, and that you will eat bugs instead of real food. Prepare to starve unless we join the farmers and bring down the evil, corrupt system.... Awake yet?

The Battle For Freedom On Earth

https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023





