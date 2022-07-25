BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the Globalist Control Scheme So Disturbing that State’s Should Consider Secession?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • July 25, 2022

National political differences are indeed pushing some in that direction.

Marcus Ruiz Evans - CEO, YesCalifornia

On Facebook and Twitter at Yes California


The 70% California opposition to Trump’s 2016 presidential election drove enough residents in that state to sign a petition to place secession on their next ballot.  Opposition by one-third of the U.S. population to the federal COVID mandates and policies is opening the eyes of other states to the possibility that America might be a better country without formal ties to the Washington, DC swamp.


There are plenty of other issues here at play, too, apart from health coercion, and it’s not just conservatives or anti-Trumpers who want out.  Many states over the years have nullified federal laws they did not want to comply with, such as various federal drug and immigration laws.


Mr. Ruiz Evans will talk about the various “localism” movements across the country, and will focus on his “Calexit” project that started in 2014 after his book, “California’s Next Century 2.0”.  It only grew to international fame, though, with the election of Donald Trump in 2016.  32% of Californians according to two polls said in 2017 they wanted “immediate secession”, with an additional 15.7% saying they were open to discussing the idea and not opposed to secession. This meant that almost half of California was willing to entertain the idea of secession in 2017.


5 years later, with the overturning of Roe V Wade, Calexit is back on the minds of Californians. Three separate articles by Joe Mathews, Tom Elias, and the SF Chronicle have all come out arguing for secession for California in response to this SCOTUS ruling that offends CA values. It appears the idea of Calexit will always be with Californians looking at these trends.


He’ll describe the benefits of a more federalist structure – where states offer significantly different opportunities for individuals with irreconcilable differences.

Keywords
trumpcaliforniasecessioncalexityes california
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy