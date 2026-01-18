BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Greenland: THEY, CAME, THEY SAW, THEY LEFT - in 44 hours
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 day ago

"THEY, CAME, THEY SAW, THEY LEFT - in 44 hours" 

💬🇩🇪🪖Bundeswehr says task within mission to Greenland fulfilled

➡️Lt. Col. Peter Milevchuk, a spokesman for the German mission, described cooperation with the Danish military as "very positive and constructive":

 "We have completed our initial task - to analyze the situation as part of the initiative of holding drills and exercises. As I have said, we studied the situation here and generally fulfilled the task. Now we are returning home with results achieved." 

➡️Bild newspaper reported earlier that Bundeswehr servicemen stationed in Greenland unexpectedly received orders from Berlin on Sunday morning to urgently leave the island. 

➡️ The advance group was given no explanation by German authorities for the sudden departure. All the planned activities on the ground have been canceled. 

➡️It had initially been expected that the Bundeswehr personnel, who arrived in Greenland on Friday, would remain there for a longer period.

➡️The contingent boarded the IcelandAir plane in haste following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on Germany and a number of other European countries over Greenland.

➡️The Supreme Leader Trump warned earlier that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy