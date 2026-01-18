"THEY, CAME, THEY SAW, THEY LEFT - in 44 hours"

💬🇩🇪🪖Bundeswehr says task within mission to Greenland fulfilled

➡️Lt. Col. Peter Milevchuk, a spokesman for the German mission, described cooperation with the Danish military as "very positive and constructive":

"We have completed our initial task - to analyze the situation as part of the initiative of holding drills and exercises. As I have said, we studied the situation here and generally fulfilled the task. Now we are returning home with results achieved."

➡️Bild newspaper reported earlier that Bundeswehr servicemen stationed in Greenland unexpectedly received orders from Berlin on Sunday morning to urgently leave the island.

➡️ The advance group was given no explanation by German authorities for the sudden departure. All the planned activities on the ground have been canceled.

➡️It had initially been expected that the Bundeswehr personnel, who arrived in Greenland on Friday, would remain there for a longer period.

➡️The contingent boarded the IcelandAir plane in haste following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on Germany and a number of other European countries over Greenland.

➡️The Supreme Leader Trump warned earlier that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington.