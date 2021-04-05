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Insanity Exposed
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9913 views • April 05, 2021
Enjoy this conversation with Alfie Oakes, Founder and CEO of Oakes Farms. Alfie owns the #1 grocery store in Southwest Florida and his conversation with Jonathan Landsman, NaturalHealth365 is a "breathe of fresh air" for all those looking to hear some truth spoken about our current health crisis. Educate yourself on how to improve your health and feel free to share this video with family and friends.
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LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE NATURALHEALTH365
https://www.NaturalHealth365.com
For more Health news please follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NaturalHealth365-213274862038892
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturalhealth365/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NatHealth365
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/naturalhealth365
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