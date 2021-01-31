WEF Davos 2021 and Covid: Netanyahu's "global test case" - Selling Your data to Big Pharma

⁣January 2021 WEF summit.











Mr. Mileikowsky, aka BB Netanyahu, on the panel for the most bizarre and ridiculous interview seen in the last years. A public statement meant to promote the idea of selling one's people as Guinea pigs.







All seems to be precooked and questions appear to be called by the interviewee himself.







He opens stating that Israel has vaccinated 82% of its population out of a 95% target minus the 5% of those, he says, are opposed to vaccination. 82% !!!!???? At a moment when the rest of the world governments are faking even the voluntary jabs? Am I the only one thinking 'unbelievable BS'? Sounds a lot like presales startegy to me.







He uses the term 'inoculation' or vaccination never calling it with its real name, and avoids by default going into disclosing the fact that mRNA recombinant solutions do not give immunity, as per what Pfizer and Moderna themselves have clearly stated on the very same vials of the products sold that Netanyahu so avidly purchased and will keep on purchasing from all 6 pharmaceutical companies, not just one, he says, with the intention of 'stockpiling' them. Yes, vials of products that 'would work today but not for tomorrow's 'mutation'', that's what he also stated repeatedly without even noticing the contradiction.



His country he says, buys first and fast! No questions asked and no matter the costs.



And he wants to sign contracts for future purchases. 'Stocking his shelves with vaccines without assumptions' he says.



He makes the deal and places the orders on the phone! His words.



He calls Pfizer and Moderna "not 70 times a day but 21", and he wants that to be very clear.



You can't make this stuff up.







Not once he has called the mRNA recombinant for what it is, which is NOT a serum based vaccine.



Towards minute 10 he admits that the recombinat vaccine have not yet been tested for children and they should speed up the process making 'variations' for children and teenagers.



But wait a minute, didn't he open the interview stating that they had already vaccinated 82% of the population?



So, according to Netanyahu's mathematics and calculus skills, which, he says to be fond of and advises you to study, in his country the total of children + teenagers is around 13% of the population.



Ah.



"All the new mutations going on today, the South African, the British... they have already got in and gone..", he continues, so he is now "shutting all down", airports and borders, because "he can" he says. He is going to 'inoculate' millions of people in the time that he closes the country, he says.



And I thought he had already done 82%.







Makes sense, doesn't it.







He was going under judicial investigation and should have been on trial last September waiting to be indicted and and impeached, yet, he is still in charge of a country that doesn't want him anymore and that actually thinks he belongs in jail.



I guess that's why now he so fervently wishes them well, safe and... 'vaccinated', and... "inoculated at least once a year", that's his guess, for the next.. X years of course.



Israel as a "global test case", Mileikowsky goes on, since he promised Pfizer his people's data, (yes BB, it is personal data that your are 'sharing') ... free of charge!







His country is in lockdown, none (BB knows..) knows until when, waiting for the fraud to end and the economy to restart and yet he is making deals for the Road and Belt initiative and the Yinon plan that, apparently, never paused under COVID-19.



Why then inoculating a nation with a solution that gives no immunity, has inside god knows what and changes your DNA forever?



Mr. Mileikowsky says it at the end... CYBERSECURITY.