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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s Quran shows allah as satan
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81 views • May 31, 2022
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Credits to a brother who knows who created Islam.
As outrageous as this may be to some, quotes from the Vatican’s Quran shows allah as satan. Yes, I did write the Vatican’s Quran!
Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, once mentioned that the Vatican created Islam, which was shared by Cardinal Bea while he was at the Vatican. Accordingly, Mr. Rivera was killed by food poisoning in all likelihood by the Jesuits for speaking this shocking truth.
More specifically, the following page shows the close association and similarities between the Roman church and Islam, thus pointing to the premise that the Vatican created Islam so as to use Islam to gain control of Jerusalem on the Vatican’s behalf.
Further, the Vatican is pushing for a one world religion, which will deny Jesus Christ as the Son of the Living God. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe!
To all muslims, I beseech you to turn to Jesus Christ as more and more muslims are doing in various parts of the world. Killing others with rage is not of God. Jesus is of God, the Son of God. He is love, peace and meekness. Please seek the Christ of the Bible and you will find true peace and love with Christ Jesus or Yeshua. Put your faith in the Son of the Living God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who knows who created Islam.
As outrageous as this may be to some, quotes from the Vatican’s Quran shows allah as satan. Yes, I did write the Vatican’s Quran!
Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, once mentioned that the Vatican created Islam, which was shared by Cardinal Bea while he was at the Vatican. Accordingly, Mr. Rivera was killed by food poisoning in all likelihood by the Jesuits for speaking this shocking truth.
More specifically, the following page shows the close association and similarities between the Roman church and Islam, thus pointing to the premise that the Vatican created Islam so as to use Islam to gain control of Jerusalem on the Vatican’s behalf.
Further, the Vatican is pushing for a one world religion, which will deny Jesus Christ as the Son of the Living God. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe!
To all muslims, I beseech you to turn to Jesus Christ as more and more muslims are doing in various parts of the world. Killing others with rage is not of God. Jesus is of God, the Son of God. He is love, peace and meekness. Please seek the Christ of the Bible and you will find true peace and love with Christ Jesus or Yeshua. Put your faith in the Son of the Living God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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