Build muscle, lose fat on the Carnivore diet with Anthony Phaesse

Anthony Phaesse is a personal trainer with 21 years of background, working with athletes.

He is strongly focusing on the hormonal aspect of fitness.

Lean Seven is a ten-week online program covering the 7 major hormones that encourage fat loss, body composition, and youthful aging.

Their mission is to empower participants to take charge of their own health through specific lifestyle interventions and self-development principles.





The lean 7- https://leanseven.com.au/#m-1691727043984