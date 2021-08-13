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LYNDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Forensic Accountant/Auditor Discusses Voting Machine Irregularities in Windham, N.H.
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2410 views • August 13, 2021
The New American’s William F. Jasper interviews forensic accountant and auditor Marilyn Todd about the voting irregularities she found in Windham, New Hampshire, where four candidates, all of whom were Republicans, were shorted by about 300 votes each. This discovery led Todd to start a voter integrity group in the Granite State.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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