Those Who Needlessly Coerced People Into Having the COVID Vaccine Got Blood on Their Hands

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53495521
10/12/2022 GB News Mark Dolan on Pfizer vaccine scandal: The politicians, the corporations and the high profile celebrities and TV doctors who needlessly coerced people into having the COVID vaccine have got blood on their hands.