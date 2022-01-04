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Columbia Univ study claims the VAERS records 1/20th of the Adverse VAXX Reactions/Deaths
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300 views • January 04, 2022
BOMBSHELL: 20 MILLION AMERICANS SICK FROM THE VAXXX

DEC 2021 Columbia University Study Finds VAERS Deaths Undercounted by Factor of 20

Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down a study from Columbia University that claims the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.

A recent study from Columbia University shows that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.

VAERS Statistics As Of January 1st:

💉420,040 Deaths
💉20,004,540 Injuries
💉713,000 Permanent Disabilities
💉68,700 Miscarriages
💉212,800 Heart Attacks
💉2,212,180 Hospitalizations
💉2,184,900 Urgent Care
💉3,129,120 Doctor Office Visits
💉173,460 Anaphylaxis
💉250,640 Bell’s Palsy
💉442,340 Myocarditis / Pericarditis
💉100,220 Thrombocytopenia
💉477,840 Life Threatening
💉729,840 Sever Allergic Reaction
💉229,240 Shingles
Keywords
vaccinesfraudpandemicvaerscorona viruscovidplandemic
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