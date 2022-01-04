Columbia Univ study claims the VAERS records 1/20th of the Adverse VAXX Reactions/Deaths

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DEC 2021 Columbia University Study Finds VAERS Deaths Undercounted by Factor of 20
Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down a study from Columbia University that claims the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.
A recent study from Columbia University shows that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine.
VAERS Statistics As Of January 1st:
💉420,040 Deaths
💉20,004,540 Injuries
💉713,000 Permanent Disabilities
💉68,700 Miscarriages
💉212,800 Heart Attacks
💉2,212,180 Hospitalizations
💉2,184,900 Urgent Care
💉3,129,120 Doctor Office Visits
💉173,460 Anaphylaxis
💉250,640 Bell’s Palsy
💉442,340 Myocarditis / Pericarditis
💉100,220 Thrombocytopenia
💉477,840 Life Threatening
💉729,840 Sever Allergic Reaction
💉229,240 Shingles