2020 Virus 62 | Ep55 | The Great Inversion - when truth is denounced as lies and lies are upheld as truth | Adrian

#Adrian #History # truthIn this episode raise the question what would happen if everything would be taught was an inversion and that the exact opposite was the truth.There as a 10 part, 12 hour video documentary called you Europa = The Last Battle that shines a very different light on history.Part 1Part 2Part 3Part 4Part 5Part 6Part 7Part 8Part 9Part 10Be aware that this is a red pill and blue pill moments and if you step into this material it will change things. It is my belief that it is not possible to see this and not be affected. Step in if you want to see some real history.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: