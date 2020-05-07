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2020 Virus 62 | Ep55 | The Great Inversion - when truth is denounced as lies and lies are upheld as truth | Adrian
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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92 views • May 07, 2020
#Adrian #History # truth
In this episode raise the question what would happen if everything would be taught was an inversion and that the exact opposite was the truth.

There as a 10 part, 12 hour video documentary called you Europa = The Last Battle that shines a very different light on history.
Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wze8635Y2q4q/

Part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCNs2BN9Wp2c/

Part 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YAigTlq8cmk9/

Part 4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wtJuOL93Q3Yl/

Part 5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMSpkKCUeFuR/

Part 6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOeKMegvXkQs/

Part 7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYVgrle5CsX1/

Part 8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d68Z4F6xWga0/

Part 9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3rfmCiezqSaw/

Part 10
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8iQTlxrxC9R/

Be aware that this is a red pill and blue pill moments and if you step into this material it will change things. It is my belief that it is not possible to see this and not be affected. Step in if you want to see some real history.

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

I'll see you in the next episode.
--

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/

Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup

--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT

My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
alternative medicinehistoryfraudrooseveltmental healthcolloidal silverrothchildchurchillrockerfellerantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacolloidal silver coronavirusquantative easinghoitler
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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