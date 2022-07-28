Harry Vox Investigates: Trudeau's 3 Dead Doc Psyop

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:29 Pink Panther Intro
:52 Harry Vox states 3 doctors died in a 3-day timeframe.
4:57 Investigation leads to the belief this dead doc hoax was perpetrated by Trudeau.
2:23 AI generated fake obituary websites -- 1 per dead doctor.
2:16 Patients will administer real Pfizer vaccine to all workers at Trillium.
5 clips, 10:59.
Note: Idea of 3 dead docs floated to gauge people reaction; Sri Lanka anger or just regular sheep-like.
Clips from these two videos:
VAXX KILLS 3 DOCTORS - COVERUP OR ELABORATE DEEP STATE PSY-OP?https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oo4mYe2nNyKD/
DEAD DOCTORS WHITEWASHED FROM HISTORY - THEIR MEMORIES WIPED FROM HISTORYhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/1icTnvogIH2J/