Harry Vox Investigates: Trudeau's 3 Dead Doc Psyop

316 views • July 28, 2022

VAXX KILLS 3 DOCTORS - COVERUP OR ELABORATE DEEP STATE PSY-OP?https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oo4mYe2nNyKD/ DEAD DOCTORS WHITEWASHED FROM HISTORY - THEIR MEMORIES WIPED FROM HISTORYhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/1icTnvogIH2J/

Note: Idea of 3 dead docs floated to gauge people reaction; Sri Lanka anger or just regular sheep-like.

2:16 Patients will administer real Pfizer vaccine to all workers at Trillium.

4:57 Investigation leads to the belief this dead doc hoax was perpetrated by Trudeau.

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