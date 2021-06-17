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The Original Bitcoin White Paper by Satoshi Nakamoto
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52 views • June 17, 2021
Stefan Molyneux reads the original Bitcoin white paper by Satoshi Nakamoto.
The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs
The Truth About Bitcoin
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4HGVJjqDVk
Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcTJAQ7zc4
The Original Bitcoin White Paper: http://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
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The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs
The Truth About Bitcoin
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4HGVJjqDVk
Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcTJAQ7zc4
The Original Bitcoin White Paper: http://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
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