BRICS: De-dollarization Genius

Dollar To Hit BRICS Wall?





p.s. Got Bullion?

* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full webcast is linked below.

Wealthion | Jim Rickards: Western Economies About To Slam Into A BRICS Wall? (8 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v35vgf8-jim-rickards-western-economies-about-to-slam-into-a-brics-wall.html

