Christians keep the Law? Pt 4 Revised 2nd time

Christians who do not keep the Law will not receive Eternal Life or be permitted to reign with Yahshua. They will be in the Kingdom and they will be ruled over.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.