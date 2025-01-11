Garden Pests Under Control! 🤩🐶

Well, the pest control devices that I recently bought were money well spent! They’re doing a great job of helping Haru-chan keep the squirrels, and other critters away from my winter crops. I harvested the remainder of the carrots, and I chopped them up for the freezer. I made a delicious sautéed chicken dish with an assortment of veggies. And for the first time in a long time, I made some hamburgers.🤤 And this week as well I met some great people from the world over!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll