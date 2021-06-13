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Klaus Schwab says Trump is the sinner in his church
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316 views • June 13, 2021
Confession taken from the trailer for German documentary Das Forum (The Forum) 2019
VERY INTERESTING LISTS #VIL 1: GUEST LIST FOR TRUMP’S DINNER PARTY IN DAVOS 2018 - https://silview.media/2021/06/12/very-interesting-lists-vil-1-guest-list-for-trumps-dinner-party-in-davos-2018/
VERY INTERESTING LISTS #VIL 1: GUEST LIST FOR TRUMP’S DINNER PARTY IN DAVOS 2018 - https://silview.media/2021/06/12/very-interesting-lists-vil-1-guest-list-for-trumps-dinner-party-in-davos-2018/
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