Australia's Hidden DIgital ID Trap

From an Australian perspective, one of the most important questions we should ask about digital health, identity and public infrastructure is not simply what Canberra announces this week, or what appears in the headlines after a ministerial press conference. It is: what controlling frameworks are surreptitiously designed in the background, who is writing them, and how will they insidiously influence the systems Australians use every day? Because there’s a tendency in public debate to treat policy as though it begins and ends with a domestic announcement. A government says a program has been paused, altered, renamed or abandoned, and many people understandably assume the underlying direction has changed. But modern public policy, especially in health technology, data sharing, digital identity and payment systems, is contrived through longer international processes involving standards bodies, multilateral organisations, technical working groups and consultation documents. That does not mean every international framework is a secret plot, nor does it mean Australia has knowingly surrendered control of its own institutions – although many contend it most certainly has. But it does mean Australians should pay close attention before systems become so embedded that the only discussion left is about how to use them.