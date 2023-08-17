Create New Account
Three Angels Create Family Emergency Radio Network INSPIRING! Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio
LDS Prepper
Published a day ago

A mother and her two daughters share their family emergency communications when the grid goes down and cell phones are not working.

Best GMRS Family Emergency Radio: Wouxun KG-935G

https://youtu.be/YhDXevEU_uE

Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-935g-plus.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=UXZCMnl0Umd4NGc9

25 ft. Cable

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/messi-paoloni-mp-uf10-jmp-uhfm.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

SMA Female to UHF Female (SO239) 18 inch Pigtail Cable (RG58)

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/btwr-essentials-pt18-smaf-uhff.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=UXZCMnl0Umd4NGc9

ham radiolds prepperemergency communications planoff-grid communicationsgmrs radiofrs radiomurs radio

