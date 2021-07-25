© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BILDERBERG 2014 - THE FORGOTTEN PROTESTERS (MOVIE)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 25, 2021
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
Please download and upload to your own youtube channel, thank you:
http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/movies/
This is a full film about my trip to the Bilderberg 2014 demo.
This is my personal story to the world about this event.
English subtitles added for the final product.
Please support by sharing, thank you.
pacsteam.org
My Bullhorning Speech at Tivoli in Copenhagen up to the point where the police stopped me:
ATTENTION, ATTENTION. Copenhagen has been infected by Nazis, they are having a meeting at Marriott hotel this whole weekend. They want population reduction as an aim is to gain world domination, on a global scale, on private hands. We oppose their tyranny. The Bilderberg group is a Nazi lodge, they have to be brought down, we all must stand for FREEDOM !!!
(Sirene)
We are being infested by Nazis. Copenhagen is under military occupation, by a foreign power. Stand together Denmark, be a part of history, say no to Bilderberg and the occupation of our entire city. Come together at Kalvebod Brygge nr. 5 for a demonstration against the Nazification of the entire world, where the Bilderberg group is promoting genocide world wide . . .
Now I had to give my name and number - but not only that: Everyone who just stopped to watch had to give their name and number too.
IS THIS FREEDOM?
This cop was rude and arrogant, but hey: They are also protecting known pedophiles and warcriminals at the Bilderberg meeting, so what can you expect?
---
I thank everyone who showed up in defence of humanity
A special thank you to Thomas Busk for letting me stay at his place
Credit to the following for helping cover this event:
TRIBUTE TO DAVID KNIGHT
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
Please download and upload to your own youtube channel, thank you:
http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/movies/
This is a full film about my trip to the Bilderberg 2014 demo.
This is my personal story to the world about this event.
English subtitles added for the final product.
Please support by sharing, thank you.
pacsteam.org
My Bullhorning Speech at Tivoli in Copenhagen up to the point where the police stopped me:
ATTENTION, ATTENTION. Copenhagen has been infected by Nazis, they are having a meeting at Marriott hotel this whole weekend. They want population reduction as an aim is to gain world domination, on a global scale, on private hands. We oppose their tyranny. The Bilderberg group is a Nazi lodge, they have to be brought down, we all must stand for FREEDOM !!!
(Sirene)
We are being infested by Nazis. Copenhagen is under military occupation, by a foreign power. Stand together Denmark, be a part of history, say no to Bilderberg and the occupation of our entire city. Come together at Kalvebod Brygge nr. 5 for a demonstration against the Nazification of the entire world, where the Bilderberg group is promoting genocide world wide . . .
Now I had to give my name and number - but not only that: Everyone who just stopped to watch had to give their name and number too.
IS THIS FREEDOM?
This cop was rude and arrogant, but hey: They are also protecting known pedophiles and warcriminals at the Bilderberg meeting, so what can you expect?
---
I thank everyone who showed up in defence of humanity
A special thank you to Thomas Busk for letting me stay at his place
Credit to the following for helping cover this event:
TRIBUTE TO DAVID KNIGHT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.