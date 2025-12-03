Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Casey Putsch | Censorship, Corruption & Control | 12.3.25

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe breaks down the growing clash between government power, personal freedom, and family policy. From Joe’s X exchange with Senator Hickenlooper to explosive new claims surrounding Dominion Voting, the show opens with a fast-paced look at today’s political battleground. Joe also examines President Trump’s newly announced child savings initiative and contrasts it with expanding state-level entitlement programs, including Minnesota’s latest paid family leave rollout which includes payments to illegal immigrants.

Joe is then joined by automotive innovator, educator, and outspoken truth-teller Casey Putsch. Casey delivers a powerful breakdown on how modern propaganda is created, amplified, and disguised as consensus—especially through AI, media narratives, and institutional messaging. Together, they explore censorship, the fight for independent thought, the future of free speech, and how programs like Genius Garage are training the next generation to think critically rather than comply blindly.

In the final block, Joe exposes the accelerating pattern of government failure and institutional protection—from the Colorado Clerk’s constitutional clash to new allegations of massive public-sector fraud and the federal crackdown on SNAP data noncompliance. The show closes with a sobering look at Canada’s euthanasia program after nearly 16,500 deaths in 2024, raising urgent moral and political questions about the future of Western society. As always, Joe pulls no punches in exposing corruption, defending liberty, and sounding the alarm on what’s coming next.

https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help



