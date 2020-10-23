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10/23/20 #PeterHenderson TRUMP WINS THE DEBATE #WEAREFREE
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238 views • October 23, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/23: Last night, POTUS exposed the Dem plan to end Energy Independence in the USA. Americans say he won the debate 74% to Dems 24%. GET OUT AND VOTE!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
There is a lot of trouble loading links for this video. YAFTV will keep trying!
Emails reveal to FOX news, multiple Dem Primary candidates, Harris, Klobuchar, etc., were in B_den's Pay for Play China energy deals:
https://libertyhub.com/alleged-biden-...
B_bulinski was shut down by FBI today...
https://nypost.com/2020/10/23/hunter-...
China's CCP Intel run CEFC Energy corp., gave Robert a diamond...
https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/...
Operation Dark Winter, B_den Threat in debate:
http://www.upmc-biosecurity.org/websi...
Rudy Guli_ni exposes the laptop from H_ll:
https://rudygiulianics.com/podcast-co...
Katherine Austin F_tts, Solari Report, is key to learning how we can take back our Republic one county at a time. Please look into all she has to offer!!
https://home.solari.com/
Bishop Larry Gaitors on the B_den Crime Cartel:
https://2ubii.com/watch/house-of-card...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanity:
https://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
89.6K subscribers
10/23: Last night, POTUS exposed the Dem plan to end Energy Independence in the USA. Americans say he won the debate 74% to Dems 24%. GET OUT AND VOTE!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
There is a lot of trouble loading links for this video. YAFTV will keep trying!
Emails reveal to FOX news, multiple Dem Primary candidates, Harris, Klobuchar, etc., were in B_den's Pay for Play China energy deals:
https://libertyhub.com/alleged-biden-...
B_bulinski was shut down by FBI today...
https://nypost.com/2020/10/23/hunter-...
China's CCP Intel run CEFC Energy corp., gave Robert a diamond...
https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/...
Operation Dark Winter, B_den Threat in debate:
http://www.upmc-biosecurity.org/websi...
Rudy Guli_ni exposes the laptop from H_ll:
https://rudygiulianics.com/podcast-co...
Katherine Austin F_tts, Solari Report, is key to learning how we can take back our Republic one county at a time. Please look into all she has to offer!!
https://home.solari.com/
Bishop Larry Gaitors on the B_den Crime Cartel:
https://2ubii.com/watch/house-of-card...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanity:
https://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
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