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DeSantis: Florida vs. Lockdowns | An Epoch Times Documentary | Now Available for FREE on Epoch TV!
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20 views • June 14, 2021
Many of our loyal fans have written to us and asked for this documentary to be made public for more to watch. We’re excited to announce that we’ve now made that a reality! You can now watch the full documentary for FREE on Epoch TV! Just click here: https://ept.ms/2Swp1b2 And sign up with your email! ======
During the COVID pandemic, virtually every aspect of life has been at the mercy of government leaders, as they navigated uncharted territory. A governor’s whim could mean the death of a loved one, the decimation of your life’s work, or being deprived of a final goodbye. In the face of all this, one governor has stood out. Through exclusive interviews with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his advisors, and others in his orbit, American Thought Leaders host Jan Jekielek brings us on a journey to discover who DeSantis really is, what motivates him, and how we charted a different course for Florida. What compelled Governor Ron DeSantis to re-open his state months before other governors? How did he balance saving lives from the virus and preserving constitutional liberties? And what does he believe is truly at stake?
During the COVID pandemic, virtually every aspect of life has been at the mercy of government leaders, as they navigated uncharted territory. A governor’s whim could mean the death of a loved one, the decimation of your life’s work, or being deprived of a final goodbye. In the face of all this, one governor has stood out. Through exclusive interviews with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his advisors, and others in his orbit, American Thought Leaders host Jan Jekielek brings us on a journey to discover who DeSantis really is, what motivates him, and how we charted a different course for Florida. What compelled Governor Ron DeSantis to re-open his state months before other governors? How did he balance saving lives from the virus and preserving constitutional liberties? And what does he believe is truly at stake?
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