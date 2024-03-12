Pfizer and Project Veritas double agent tells all featuring Justin Leslie

Enjoy this episode? Please share it with at least ONE friend who you think needs to hear it!
Welcome to Episode 76 of The Way Forward! In this eye-opening episode, Alec engages in a compelling conversation with Justin Leslie, a scientist, whistleblower, investigative journalist, and producer of the documentary "Project Whistleblower." Justin provides an insider's perspective as he shares his experiences working directly on the COVID-19 Pfizer mRNA vaccine platform from March 2021 to April 2022.
Here are the key highlights of the episode:
Entrance into Pfizer: Justin walks us through the entire hiring process at Pfizer, from acceptance to his experiences working on various projects of concern within the company.
Whistleblowing with Project Veritas: Rather than being allowed to blow the whistle at Pfizer, CEO James O'Keefe offered Justin a job at Project Veritas. Discover the journey of Justin's transition into investigative journalism and his role in uncovering the "Pfizer Directed Evolution" story.
Project Whistleblower Documentary: Since August 2023, Justin has been working on the documentary "Project Whistleblower," providing a tell-all account of his experiences inside Pfizer and the alternative media world.
Lab Testing and Concerns: Gain insights into the different lab testing projects Justin worked on at Pfizer and the concerns that arose, leading him to reach out to Project Veritas.
Data Suppression: Explore the suppression of information, data, and testimonies that went against the narrative within Pfizer and the actions taken to prevent their dissemination.
Transition to Project Veritas: Learn about Justin's move from Pfizer to Project Veritas, where he worked as an undercover journalist, unveiling crucial information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Evolutionary Story: Follow the evolutionary story from Pfizer to Project Veritas, understanding the motivations behind Justin's shift and the impact it had on his investigative efforts.
Uncovered Data: Delve into the data uncovered during Justin's work at Project Veritas, both leading up to and after the FBI raid.
Don't miss this riveting episode that provides a unique and firsthand account of Justin Leslie's journey inside Pfizer and the world of alternative media. Tune in now to gain insights into the complex dynamics surrounding COVID-19 vaccine development and the challenges faced by a whistleblower navigating these realms.
To watch Project Whistleblower by Marty Leeds and Justin Leslie, head to Https://linktr.ee/justinleslie
For more on Justin head to justintegrity.net
