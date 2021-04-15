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Another Massive CNN Fake News Failure! | True News
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50 views • April 15, 2021
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The already abysmal mainstream media has had a very rough start to the month. ABC’s Brian Ross reported that Gen. Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that candidate Donald Trump ordered him to make contact with the Russians - but that was fake news! Reuters reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for President Trump’s bank records – but that was fake news! CNN reported that the Trump Campaign was sent eventual Wikileaks documents before they were actually released – but that was fake news! On top of it, Beverly Nelson also admitted that she forged a portion of the infamous high school yearbook used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3925/another-massive-cnn-fake-news-failure-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3925-another-massive-cnn-fake-news-failure-true-news
The already abysmal mainstream media has had a very rough start to the month. ABC’s Brian Ross reported that Gen. Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that candidate Donald Trump ordered him to make contact with the Russians - but that was fake news! Reuters reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for President Trump’s bank records – but that was fake news! CNN reported that the Trump Campaign was sent eventual Wikileaks documents before they were actually released – but that was fake news! On top of it, Beverly Nelson also admitted that she forged a portion of the infamous high school yearbook used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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